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Petrox Resources Corp. is a Calgary based company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTC. The Company holds oil and natural gas interests in Alberta and is pursuing the conversion of natural gas at and near its sites into electricity for on site computing and data processing load, as an alternative to conventional marketing of that gas.
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