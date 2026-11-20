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Perisson Petroleum Corporation is currently suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX board and trades under the symbol "POG.H" The Corporation owns certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.
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