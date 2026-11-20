Pecoy Copper is advancing the Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project and the Tororume Project, which together cover approximately 19,800 hectares in southern Peru's Arequipa region. Pecoy hosts a current inferred mineral resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits. Less than 49,000 metres of drilling had been completed at Pecoy before the current campaign. The Project lies approximately 1,650 metres above sea level and benefits from year-round access and proximity to highways, power, water and the Pacific ports of Matarani and Ilo.