Newport has a 2.5% GOR over licences in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach. There is no time limit or expiry date on the GOR assets, and no cost to the Company to retain them. Newport has no control over operating decisions made by Beach. Accordingly, this prevents the Company from commenting on Beach's operating plans going forward. The Company recommends that shareholders and potential investors access material information relevant to the Company as released independently by Beach and Santos Ltd to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's GOR. Readers are cautioned that Beach discloses production results in compliance with Australian public disclosure rules which may not be equivalent to disclosure obligations under NI 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the COGE Handbook, or other requirements of Canadian securities legislation.