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Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. is a Canadian renewable energy development company, listed on the TSX (NKW.H) with a focus on advancing offshore wind opportunities in British Columbia. The company is committed to working collaboratively with Indigenous communities and stakeholders to develop sustainable energy infrastructure that supports long-term economic and environmental benefits.
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