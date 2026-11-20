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Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, which the Company seeks to manufacture as a low cost producer leveraging its unique and structural cost advantage. Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, the Company's mission is to be the first to deliver high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, thereby unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels. Syntholene achieved proof-of-performance at the world's first geothermally-integrated high temperature electrolysis demonstration facility in Husavik, Iceland, in Q4 2026.
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