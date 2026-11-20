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NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbols 'NICN' on the TSX-V, 'NILTF' on the OTCQB and 'W8Y' on the FRA. The Company is actively exploring two projects , the high grade nickel-copper Wine Project and highly prospective Pipy Project, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.
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