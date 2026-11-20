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Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% - owned BMK zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan and on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM Project in Quebec.
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