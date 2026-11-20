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Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper and Shellbird Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador; our Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; as well as the Prospect Or's Dream, and Cape Spencer Gold Projects in New Brunswick. The Company also owns a 100% interest in six discrete precious metals projects covering approximately 79,000 hectares in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which are available for purchase or option/joint venture.
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