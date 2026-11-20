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Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Project which hosts a large molybdenum-copper-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds a 25% interest in the Endako molybdenum mine also located in British Columbia.
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