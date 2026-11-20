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Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold and copper exploration in Chile. Montero holds a 100% interest in the Avispa copper-molybdenum project in the Palaeocene Porphyry Cu-Mo Belt of northern Chile and has options to acquire the Elvira and Potrero gold projects in the Maricunga Gold Belt.
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