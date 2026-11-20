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Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on silver, copper, and gold projects in the Americas including its San Cristobal properties in Bolivia which total 230 km 2 next to the San Cristobal Mine, a global top-5 silver producer. The 173 km 2, road-accessible Benson Project in central British Columbia is host to five prospects containing copper and gold within porphyry-related mineralized systems.
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