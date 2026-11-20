Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations since 1964. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company holds a 1% net smelter return royalty on the main Brookbank gold deposit and has a joint venture agreement with Equinox Gold (Greenstone Gold Mines) to explore the surrounding Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.