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Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its light oil assets in Central Alberta. Its core Wilson Creek asset features multiple stacked oil-bearing reservoirs and more than 100 identified drilling locations. Supported by owned and operated infrastructure, Lotus Creek is building a scalable, low-cost business designed to compound shareholder value through disciplined investment in high-netback, rapid-payout projects. The Company targets growth in cash flow, production and reserves on a debt-adjusted per-share basis while maintaining financial flexibility through commodity price cycles.
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