J.A.G. Mines LTD. Is a Canada-based engaged in the exploration and development of mining projects. The Company's projects are located in the province of Quebec. The Company is also engaged in natural gas and petroleum exploration. The Company holds mineral rights to approximately four properties located in Quebec and covering approximately 4,080 hectares. The Company's Belleterre property covers an area of approximately 1,290 hectares. It is located in the municipality of Belleterre (Guillet Township) in Temiscamingue.