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Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimenton Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.
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