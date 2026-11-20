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High Arctic delivers drilling, equipment rentals, fire protection services, asset management and workforce solutions across Papua New Guinea. Together, we combine international standards with local expertise and an unwavering focus on quality, to support oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure projects nationwide.
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