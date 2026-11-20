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Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.
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