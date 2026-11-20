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Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. In 2026 the Company staked the Northumberland and Wallace projects in the Cumberland Basin of Nova Scotia and the Seagull North project in northwestern Ontario, and it holds additional natural hydrogen projects elsewhere in Canada and in the United States. Primary also holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Wicheeda North rare earth element project in British Columbia.
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