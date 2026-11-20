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Hayasa Metals Inc. (OTCQB: HAYAF | TSXV: HAY) is a copper and gold exploration company focused on advancing its highly prospective projects in Armenia. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development practices while creating long-term value for shareholders. For more information, please visit https://www.hayasametals.com .
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