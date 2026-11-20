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Great Plains Metals Corp is an emerging, Australia-focused exploration company targeting copper-gold porphyry and district-scale critical mineral discoveries. The Company's fast-track discovery strategy centers on technically validating high-grade, drill-ready targets situated within premier geological jurisdictions. The Flagship Goodrich Project (NSW): Located in the heart of New South Wales' premier copper-gold jurisdiction - near the Yeoval township and roughly 70 km northwest of Orange - the project spans an extensive 290 km² across exploration licenses EL9243 and EL8538. The Goodrich Project is situated within the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt. Earn-In & Ownership Status: The Company currently holds a 51% participating interest in the Goodrich Project and has elected to proceed with Stage 2 exploration expenditures to increase its total joint-venture ownership stake to 70%.
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