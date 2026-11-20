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Gladiator Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the advancement of multiple high-grade copper prospects at its Whitehorse Copper Project (the 'Project'), an advanced-stage copper (Cu) ± molybdenum (Mo) ± silver (Ag) ± gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon, Canada. The Project comprises 731 quartz claims and 17 crown grants covering approximately 140 km2. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 309 of those quartz claims and 17 crown grants and has directly staked an additional 422 quartz claims in the Whitehorse Mining District.
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