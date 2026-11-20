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Green Shift Commodities Ltd. focuses on mineral exploration and development supporting decarbonization and the transition to clean energy. Its assets include the Armstrong Project in northern Ontario's Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt, a region with known spodumene-bearing pegmatites and significant lithium discoveries. Green Shift also holds equity interests in publicly traded and privately held uranium and lithium companies.
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