Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRD0) is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region of the United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that hosts a historical uranium estimate in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is well-positioned to benefit from the policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape and to help meet growing demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.