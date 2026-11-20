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Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing copper assets with substantial upside potential in Chile. The Company's two lead properties are the Buen Retiro Copper Project located near Copiapo, Chile, and the Caballos Copper Project, located in Valparaiso, Chile.
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