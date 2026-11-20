Fox Tungsten Ltd. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing its 100%-owned portfolio of tungsten and polymetallic projects in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Fox Tungsten Project hosts one of the highest-grade tungsten resources in the western world and is being advanced through resource expansion drilling, metallurgical studies, engineering and permitting activities. The Fox Tungsten Project is located approximately 75 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House in south-central British Columbia and benefits from excellent infrastructure access. The property hosts a large-scale tungsten mineral system extending approximately 12 kilometres by 5 kilometres, with multiple high-grade zones occurring in a near-surface setting. The 2018 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate includes 582,400 tonnes grading 0.826% WO ¿ (Indicated) and 565,400 tonnes grading 1.231% WO ¿ (Inferred).