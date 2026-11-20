Evergold Corp. is advancing its 100%-owned Golden Lion gold-silver (copper) project in the Toodoggone district of northern British Columbia. The property, including the recently acquired Copper King claims, covers more than 12,500 hectares and lies about 9 km north of Thesis Gold's road-accessible Ranch property and 40 km north of the Sturdee River airstrip. Newmont drilled 2,475 metres at Golden Lion between 1982 and 1984, and Evergold 4,825 metres between 2019 and 2021 prior to returning in 2026. At the GL1 Main Zone, the fault zone, likely a reactivated syn-mineral structure, hosts intermediate sulphidation style epithermal gold-silver mineralization, with high-grade intercepts within a broad lower-grade halo. The extensional structure can be traced for at least two kilometres by gold-silver soil anomalies and coincident low resistivity in DC/IP surveys. GL1 geology is described further in News dated January 17, 2022.