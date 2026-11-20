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New Energy is a Canadian-based resource company. The Company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Atikokan lithium Project which comprises 3,788 hectares and is located approximately 12 km east of Atikokan, Ontario. The claims straddle the contact between a peraluminous S-type muscovite-bearing granite and metasediments within the Quetico subprovince. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Roslyn lithium property, covering 5,100 hectares located 20 km southeast of the Georgia Lake pegmatite field and 35 km southeast of where Rock Tech Lithium just published a preliminary economic assessment supporting the indicated mineral resource of 10.6 Mt (million tons) grading 0.88% lithium oxide and an inferred mineral resource of 4.2 Mt grading 1.0% Li2O. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Troitsa copper property covering approximately 7,000 hectares located in the Omineca mining division of British Columbia.
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