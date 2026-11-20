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Discovery a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada that is focused on finding high quality gold and copper properties. Discovery's properties include the Galaxy, located in the New Afton camp in Kamloops, British Columbia and the Rock Creek Ranch, located in North Central Nevada at the intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trends.
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