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Cleghorn is a junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Meech Lake - Matachewan - Prospect, a Ni-Cu-PGE property located in northeastern Ontario and a 100% interest in the newly acquired Rocco Copper Prospect in Gaspe, Quebec.
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