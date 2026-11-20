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Copper Road Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company's primary focus is the highly prospective Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex project, situated within Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
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