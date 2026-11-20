Coast Copper Corp. is a British Columbia-focused mineral exploration company advancing district-scale copper and precious metals opportunities through disciplined capital allocation. The Company's flagship assets include the Copper Kettle Cu-Mo project on northern Vancouver Island, the Empire Mine Cu-Au project and the Virginia Silver and Sweeney silver projects. Coast Copper also maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage exploration properties that provide opportunities for strategic partnerships, asset sales and option agreements designed to generate capital while minimizing shareholder dilution.