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Culico is a company focused on creating value in the mineral exploration, development and production sector. Culico's current assets include an approximate 8% equity interest in KCC; common shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, a 1% lithium royalty on certain mining interests held by Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) and the right to receive a deferred consideration payment from the on-sale of the Dumont project. The Dumont project is a large-scale nickel deposit located 25km west of the town of Amos in the established Abitibi mining camp in the mining-friendly Canadian province of Quebec. Culico holds an interest in the net proceeds from a future sale or other monetization event involving the Dumont project.
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