Centauri Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds a 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold, copper and silver quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada.