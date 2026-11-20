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Centauri Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds a 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold, copper and silver quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada.
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