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Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on developing its 100%-owned El Metalurgista concession in central Peru, which hosts silver-rich tailings and stockpiles accumulated over more than a century of mining in one of the most prolific polymetallic districts in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to reprocess historic mining waste to recover value while addressing the long-term environmental liabilities associated with these tailings.
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