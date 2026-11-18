The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Bessor's focus is on exploration and development of its Golden Eagle property in the Yukon. Bessor also owns a 30% interest in the Redhill Property, currently under option by Copper One Resources Corp. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.