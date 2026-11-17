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BluEnergies is advancing a frontier deepwater oil exploration opportunity in Liberia's undrilled Harper Basin. After evaluating 42 countries and more than 30 basins, the company identified a prospective area where advances in drilling technology have opened new exploration possibilities. With a supermajor partner, approximately $20 million in cash, and no debt, BluEnergies is positioning itself to pursue the basin's potential as major oil companies increase their activity in the region.
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