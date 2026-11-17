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Black Spruce Exploration Inc., Formerly Lithium One Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company intends to work to identify and evaluate other properties and exploration programs and/or other business models and opportunities.
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