Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company controls strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium in Quebec. Azimut is focused on several key high-impact projects: Wabamisk and Wabamisk East (100% Azimut), which host the Fortin Zone (antimony-gold), Rosa Zone (gold), Dome Sector (gold), and Lithos Zone (lithium). Elmer (100% Azimut), which hosts the resource-stage Patwon Deposit (gold) (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred). Kukamas (KGHM option), which hosts the Perseus Zone (nickel-PGE). Nickel North Corridor (SOQUEM option) for its nickel-copper-PGE potential. Corvet and Kaanaayaa (Centerra option) for their gold and copper potential. Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic, regional-scale data analysis.