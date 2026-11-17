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Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold exploration company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, 5 km from Chibougamau, hosts a gold-copper porphyry deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 80.5 million tonnes at 0.54 g/t Au (1.39 million ounces of gold), and an overlying gold-rich VMS horizon. Supported by a pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's established mining regions and the Ore Group's exploration and capital markets team, Auriginal is focused on discovery and resource growth in copper, gold and zinc.
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