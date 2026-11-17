Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments. Currently, the Company's property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in three locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. We have four on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U 3 O 8.