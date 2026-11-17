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Alaska Hydro Corp is principally engaged in the generation and sale of electricity business activities. It also involved in development, distribution, transmission, and marketing of electrical power. The company operates More Creek Hydroelectric Project with the electric generation power capacity of 306 GWh. It involved in the development of clean, renewable, and Hydroelectric power generation. It derives most of its revenues from the sale of the electricity business activities and has operations spread across Canada.
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