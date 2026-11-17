Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. Auroras products are used by some of the worlds most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver Canada Aurora has operations in Shanghai China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ACU and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Auroras website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.