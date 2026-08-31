Investor Insight Triple One Metals is positioned to capitalize on Newfoundland’s emerging copper-gold belt, anchored by its 100 percent-owned Caledonia Brook project. The company combines a strategic land position, drill-ready targets and a leadership team with a proven track record in exploration and development.

Overview Triple One Metals (CSE:TONE) is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Caledonia Brook Project in Newfoundland. The property sits on the Valentine Lake Structural Trend, a prolific gold-bearing corridor that hosts significant assets such as Equinox Gold’s multi-million-ounce Valentine Mine and Newfound Gold’s high-grade Queensway Project. With both copper and gold mineralization identified, the company is now channeling the project's historical work, known gold indications and regional geology into a disciplined target-ranking process. Drill results at Pirate Gold’s Moby Dick project also validate the potential for a large-scale copper-gold mineralizing system in the area, a development that sharpens the lens on structure, alteration and copper-gold potential at Caledonia Brook and has stoked increased investor interest. Triple One Metals also plans to expand its portfolio to critical metals, especially commodities such as antimony, silver, nickel and copper that play a role in the AI boom.

Company Highlights Mineral-rich jurisdiction: Flagship Caledonia Brook project is in Newfoundland, where over fifteen mineral commodities have been produced or mined.

Flagship Caledonia Brook project is in Newfoundland, where have been produced or mined. 100% Owned Flagship : Caledonia Brook spans 6,850 hectares across seven mineral licenses, with known gold indications including a historical 8.95 g/t gold value.

: Caledonia Brook spans 6,850 hectares across seven mineral licenses, with known gold indications including a historical 8.95 g/t gold value. Strategic land position : The project sits directly on trend with significant assets like Equinox Gold’s Valentine Mine and Newfound Gold’s Queensway Project.

: The project sits directly on trend with significant assets like Equinox Gold’s Valentine Mine and Newfound Gold’s Queensway Project. Drill-ready targets : 12 priority drill holes identified to test gold and copper zones.

: priority drill holes identified to test gold and copper zones. Experienced leadership: Management team brings proven track records in project exploration and development, including the sale of the ScoZinc zinc-lead mine.

Key Project Located in Central Newfoundland’s Valentine Lake Structural Trend, Triple One Metals’ flagship Caledonia Brook project spans 6,850 hectares across seven mineral licenses. The property consists of two adjacent blocks: Caledonia 1 (southwest) and Caledonia 2 (northeast). It also sits within the Crippleback–Moosehead mineralized corridor, which made headlines following copper-gold drilling by Pirate Gold that returned up to 0.54 percent equivalent over 180.8 metres. “The new work being reported in the district gives us a better lens through which to evaluate structure, alteration and copper-gold potential at Caledonia Brook,” said CEO Paul Gill, emphasizing that the area remains underexplored. The project hosts mesothermal lode gold mineralization with similarities to the Valentine Lake deposit, including plutonic rocks, shear zone systems and altered host rocks indicating large fluid systems. Exploration highlights: Completed 3 soil, till and rock geochemistry programs

Visible gold in vein assays grading 2.85 grams per ton gold

Visible gold in till; up to 32 pristine gold grains on northeast/southwest parallel trends

Host rocks similar to Marathon’s Valentine Lake deposit, sharing identical uranium-lead age determinations