Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth, Niobium and Phosphate Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km northeast of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO and Foothills projects in British Columbia, all of which are 100% wholly owned.