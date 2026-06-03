First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry & Digital Economy ETF

CRPT:US

15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF's (the Fund) investment objective is to provide investors with capital appreciation... The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in the common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Crypto Industry Companies and Digital Economy Companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in Crypto Industry Companies. The remainder of the Funds net assets used to satisfy the 80% test set forth above will be invested in Digital Economy Companies.1.
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