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Rain City Resources Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on advancing next-generation mineral extraction and processing technologies and developing strategic opportunities across the global lithium and critical-minerals value chain. Through its AC²ME platform, Rain is evaluating applications for selective extraction, separation and recovery across complex brines, minerals and secondary resources, with a growing portfolio of relationships and opportunities in Latin America.
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