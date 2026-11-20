POWR Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based exploration and development company that is focused on American lithium deposits. The Company holds interests in the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Halo Project is located along the prolific lithium trend in southern Nevada within the Tonopah mining district, south of American Lithium's Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) project and to the east of American Battery Technology Company's Tonopah Flats Project. The Halo Project consists of over 98 claims totaling 819 hectares within the Big Smoky Valley in the Tonopah mining district. The Company has a 100% interest in approximately 26 unpatented mining claims situated in Eureka County and Nye County, Nevada (the ELi Property). The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies.