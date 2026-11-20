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Nuinsco Resources is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally, with more than 50 years of exploration success. In Newfoundland , the Company operates the Paradise Lake Gold Project in the central part of the province. In Ontario , it operates the large Prairie Lake Project (phosphate, rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum) near Marathon-Terrace Bay. The Company also holds an interest in the Zig Zag Lake Property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong , which is operated by First Class Metals PLC, and a net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Sunbeam Gold Property near Atikokan . Internationally, Nuinsco holds the El Sid Gold Project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt .
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