Live Energy Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of North American mining projects. The Company holds the Mesa Top uranium property in McKinley County, New Mexico, USA, which is under option to Panther Minerals Inc., and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Plaster Rock uranium-copper property in New Brunswick. The Company's McDermitt Lithium East Project in Nevada, USA is under option to US Critical Metals Corp., with the Company retaining a net smelter returns royalty.